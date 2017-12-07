Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Practices in pads Thursday

Rodgers (collarbone) practiced in pads Thursday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

During Saturday's walkthrough, the Packers opened a three-week window in which to activate Rodgers from injured reserve. An ensuing "trial practice week" has so far included throwing against air with accuracy Wednesday, including out routes and even an arcing 55-yard bomb to Trevor Davis, according to Wood. In order to play when first eligible Week 15 at Carolina, Rodgers will likely need to increase his workload steadily over the next week and a half, getting medical clearance in the process. As for Sunday's game in Cleveland, Brett Hundley will continue to operate under center for the Packers.