Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Practices in pads Wednesday

Rodgers (knee) participated in Wednesday's padded practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

As the Packers emerged from their bye week Tuesday, Rodgers upheld his standard of rehabilitation of his left knee with an expectation that he would practice Wednesday, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Rodgers proceeded to do just that, and even was donning a smaller knee brace than normal, per Silverstein. While his level of participation Wednesday is unknown, Rodgers seems to be as healthy as he's been since injuring the knee Week 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories