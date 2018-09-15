Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Practices Saturday
Rodgers (knee) was a participant at Saturday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
It was the first practice session Rodgers was able to participate in since spraining his knee in last week's season opening win over the Bears. While his involvement is certainly encouraging, it does not guarantee he will be able to suit up for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings. Still, he appears to be trending in the right direction at this point.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 2.
-
Injury reaction: Mixon having surgery
With Joe Mixon set to undergo surgery on his knee, Fantasy owners will be left without one...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...