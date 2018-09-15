Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Practices Saturday

Rodgers (knee) was a participant at Saturday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

It was the first practice session Rodgers was able to participate in since spraining his knee in last week's season opening win over the Bears. While his involvement is certainly encouraging, it does not guarantee he will be able to suit up for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings. Still, he appears to be trending in the right direction at this point.

