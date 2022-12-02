Rodgers (ribs/thumb) is practicing Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Rodgers returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant and already has said he expects to play in Sunday's game against the Bears. He's reportedly been playing through an avulsion fracture in his right thumb for most of the season, but it was a rib injury that forced him out of a 40-33 loss to the Eagles in Week 12.
