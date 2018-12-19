Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Practicing Wednesday
Rodgers (groin) took the initial reps during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Rodgers' Week 16 availability against the Jets is in question due to a groin injury suffered in Sunday's 24-17 loss in Chicago. If he has his way, Rodgers expects to continue leading the Packers offense for the final two games of the season, despite having no chance at a postseason appearance. That said, interim coach Joe Philbin told Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette earlier Wednesday the team will evaluate Rodgers all week before coming to a decision.
