Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Preseason workload up in air

Rodgers' preseason workload is to be determined, Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal reports. "I think it's just something we're going to evaluate each week and see where we are, see how much work we need to get in," coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday.

Rodgers' workload during exhibition season has steadily decreased as the decade has progressed, culminating in just one offensive series in 2018. This offseason, he expressed a desire to get in more preseason action than he's accustomed to, but LaFleur seemed to tap the breaks on such thoughts. GM Brian Gutekunst specifically noted joint practices with the Texans prior to the Packers' first preseason game Thursday, Aug. 8. During those sessions, Rodgers will be in a competitive environment but won't have to worry about getting tackled, for example. No matter, expect Rodgers to make an appearance at some point in August, especially as he incorporates LaFleur's system in his age-36 season.