Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Progressing in recovery

Rodgers (collarbone) fit in some rehab work during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Marking the first visual evidence of his rehabilitation, Rodgers did some drills related to conditioning and footwork, took snaps from a member of the Packers training staff and simulated throwing via whipping a towel. For someone nearly four weeks removed from having two plates inserted into his broken right collarbone, he appears to be in a good spot in his recovery. The team can open Rodgers' three-week window for activation as early as Nov. 27 with the aim of a return Week 15 at Carolina. That said, the franchise signal caller is merely focusing on the rehab process at the moment, allowing Brett Hundley to direct the offense in his absence.