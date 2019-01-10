Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Pulls out of Pro Bowl
Rodgers (concussion) has been ruled out of the 2019 Pro Bowl.
The report didn't cite a specific injury, but Rodgers suffered a deep bone bruise and sprained MCL in his left knee Week 1, tweaked his groin Week 15, and sustained a concussion Week 17. The decision to skip the NFL's All-Star game may have been spurred by all three, but he would have been subject to the concussion protocol in order to play Jan. 27. While he threw just two interceptions this season and surpassed 4,000 passing yards for the seventh time in 11 years as the Packers' starting quarterback, Rodgers posted his second-lowest completion percentage (62.3), worst touchdown percentage (4.2 percent) and took his third-most sacks (49). He'll be looking to bounce back in 2019 under the tutelage of new coach Matt LaFleur.
