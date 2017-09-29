Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Quartet of touchdown throws

Rodgers completed 18 of 26 passes for 179 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in Thursday's 35-14 win over the Bears. He also lost a yard on his sole rush.

Rodgers made the most of his modest stat line, connecting with Jordy Nelson twice and once apiece with Randall Cobb and Davante Adams (head) for scores. While the yardage total was a stark departure from the trio of 300-yard efforts Rodgers had put up to open 2017, his four touchdowns were a season high, as was his 69.2 percent completion rate and 128.0 QBR. The 33-year-old was also mistake-free for the first time on the campaign and managed to lead the Packers to a comfortable win despite losing both Adams and Ty Montgomery (ribs) during the contest, as well as Montgomery's backup Jamaal Williams (knee). Rodgers already looks to be in MVP form through the first quarter of the season and will look to keep up his stellar play in a road showdown versus the Cowboys in Week 5.