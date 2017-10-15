Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Questionable to return with shoulder injury
Rodgers was removed from the first quarter of Sunday's game with a right shoulder injury and is questionable to return.
Though Rodgers didn't look to be in overwhelming discomfort when he was carted to the locker room after taking a big hit from the Vikings' Anthony Barr, the severity of his injury won't be known until he undergoes further examination. Another update on Rodgers should come forth before or shortly after halftime, but if the franchise quarterback is unable to return to the contest, backup Brett Hundley would direct the offense for the rest of the day.
