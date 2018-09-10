Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Questionable to return

Rodgers (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers limped off the field clutching his left leg in the second quarter and was then carted from the medical tent to the locker room. Backup quarterback DeShone Kizer quickly committed a pair of turnovers, leaving the Packers with a 17-0 deficit heading into the break. Rodgers seemingly has a real shot to return, considering he took the field for warmups before the start of the second half, per Demovsky.