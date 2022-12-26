Rodgers completed 24 of 38 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Dolphins. He added 18 rushing yards on seven carries.

Rodgers continues to post mediocre numbers -- he's gone six straight games without reaching 240 passing yards, and three straight with just one passing TD -- but a Packers defense that created four takeaways took the pressure off the quarterback to win the game himself. With Green Bay still alive in the playoff race, Rodgers will look to generate a little more offense in Week 17 against a vulnerable Vikings defense that managed to hold him to 195 yards and zero TDs in their first meeting this season back in Week 1.