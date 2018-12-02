Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Quiet for second straight week

Rodgers completed 31 of 50 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown while adding 20 yards on three scrambles in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cardinals.

Rodgers' lone touchdown was a 13-yard strike to favorite receiver Davante Adams in the second quarter. The quarterback showed a lot of heart by leading a fourth-quarter touchdown drive to tie the game 17-17 and then putting his team in position to kick a game-tying, 49-yard field goal as time expired (Mason Crosby missed the kick). While Rodgers hasn't lived up to his usual lofty standards this season, the sky's the limit for him in Week 14, when a vulnerable Falcons defense comes to town.