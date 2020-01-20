Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Racks up numbers in loss

Rodgers completed 31 of 39 passes for 326 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions during the Packers' 37-20 loss to the 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. He also netted zero yards on his sole rush and committed three fumbles, losing one.

Rodgers' final numbers were more than acceptable from a fantasy perspective, but they were largely the byproduct of a game script that called for the Packers to consistently put the ball up throughout the second half in response to a 27-0 halftime deficit. The future Hall of Famer's best throw of the day came on a game-long 65-yard completion to Davante Adams in the fourth quarter, and he also had a 42-yard connection with Jimmy Graham that put Green Bay within inches of the goal line. Otherwise, Rodgers made do with the thin receiving corps he was saddled with this past regular season, one that had no consistently viable second option behind Adams. Despite the disappointing conclusion to the season and personnel-related shortcomings, Rodgers generated a stellar 26:4 TD:INT and just managed to eclipse the 4,000-yard mark (4,002) for the second consecutive campaign. He'll look to lead the Packers back to the postseason in 2020 while working with what should be revamped pass-catching arsenal.