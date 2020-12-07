Rodgers completed 25 of 34 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Eagles.

It was another surgical performance for Rodgers, who found Robert Tonyan on a 25-yard TD late in the second quarter sandwiched between a pair of red-zone touchdowns to Davante Adams. The second score to Adams was also a record setter, as Rodgers reached 400 career touchdown passes faster than any other player in NFL history. He'll look to bolster his MVP case further, and get the Packers closer to another NFC North title, in Week 14 against a very vulnerable Lions secondary.