Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Reaches extension with Green Bay
Rodgers and the Packers agreed Wednesday to a four-year, $134 million contract extension, James Jones of The NFL Network reports.
Rodgers' contract status was a frequent topic of discussion during the offseason, but he recently expressed optimism that a new deal would get done when needed. According to Jones, the contract includes over $100 million in guaranteed money, with Adam Schefter of ESPN relaying that the deal could be worth up to $180 million in total. With the new contract in hand, Rodgers remains tied to the Packers for the foreseeable future, and chances are it keeps him in Green Bay until he decides to hang up his cleats at some point well down the road.
