Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Reaches four-year extension
Rodgers and the Packers agreed Wednesday to a four-year, $134 million contract extension, James Jones of The NFL Network reports.
Rodgers' contract status was a frequent topic of discussion during the offseason, but he recently expressed optimism that a new deal would get done when needed. According to Jones, the contract includes over $100 million in guaranteed money, with Adam Schefter of ESPN relaying that the deal could be worth up to $180 million in total. With the new contract in hand, Rodgers remains tied to the Packers for the foreseeable future, and chances are it keeps him in Green Bay until he decides to hang up his cleats at some point well down the road.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that James White and Sammy Watkins...
-
WR overview & draft strategies
Wide receivers weren't as productive as they were even two seasons ago. Dave Richard knows...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Podcast: Talking WRs, live draft
What can you expect from Alshon Jeffery and other wide receivers going into your drafts and...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Exclusive: RB committee breakdown
SportsLine.com's Matt Franciscovich breaks down four potential running back committees before...