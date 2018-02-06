Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Ready for full offseason
Rodgers (collarbone) expects to be fully ready for offseason programs in April, the Wisconsin State Journal reports.
This news was expected since Rodgers hasn't been held back during his personal workouts so far this offseason. Maybe even more importantly, he also felt well enough to play in the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am this past weekend. The 34-year-old will head into the 2018 season with two years remaining on his current contract.
