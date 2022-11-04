Rodgers (thumb) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Detroit, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

He'll continue playing through the same injury that's limited his practice participation for a few weeks now. The bigger question for Rodgers is whether wide receivers Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Christian Watson (concussion) will play, as both are listed as questionable and the Packers don't exactly have talent to spare at the position. Rodgers does get an A+ matchup, at least, playing in a dome against a Lions defense ranked dead last in both points and yards allowed.