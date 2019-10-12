Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Ready to face Lions

Rodgers (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Lions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Rodgers was limited in practice all week, and it appears that was simply precautionary. He'll be under center for Monday's home game, which will decide the leader in the NFC North. In his only full game against the Lions last year, Rodgers threw for 442 yards and three touchdowns.

