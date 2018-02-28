Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Ready to go for OTAs
Head coach Mike McCarthy relayed Wednesday that the Packers' team trainer said "everything looks good" with regard to Rodgers' recovery from Oct. 19 surgery to repair his right collarbone, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports. McCarthy said Rodgers would be ready to go for the Packers' offseason program, which begins in April.
Rodgers was able to recover from the procedure and return from injured reserve when first eligible to start Week 15 against the Panthers, even though his collarbone hadn't completely healed at that point. The signal caller avoided any reported setbacks in that game, but exhibited some rustiness while completing only 26-of-45 passes for 290 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in a losing effort, which essentially ended the Packers' playoff hopes. The Packers returned Rodgers to IR for the final two games of the season in order to avoid any complications heading into 2018, and it appears that the 34-year-old is now 100 percent healthy. With Rodgers' injury seemingly no longer a concern, the Packers' focus will shift to negotiating an extension with Rodgers, who has two seasons remaining on the five-year, $110 million pact he inked with Green Bay in April 2013.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Ready for full offseason•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Recovering well from two IR stints•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Won't require further procedures•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Shut down for season•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Week 16 status to be determined•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: May not start final two games•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....