Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Ready to go for OTAs

Head coach Mike McCarthy relayed Wednesday that the Packers' team trainer said "everything looks good" with regard to Rodgers' recovery from Oct. 19 surgery to repair his right collarbone, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports. McCarthy said Rodgers would be ready to go for the Packers' offseason program, which begins in April.

Rodgers was able to recover from the procedure and return from injured reserve when first eligible to start Week 15 against the Panthers, even though his collarbone hadn't completely healed at that point. The signal caller avoided any reported setbacks in that game, but exhibited some rustiness while completing only 26-of-45 passes for 290 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in a losing effort, which essentially ended the Packers' playoff hopes. The Packers returned Rodgers to IR for the final two games of the season in order to avoid any complications heading into 2018, and it appears that the 34-year-old is now 100 percent healthy. With Rodgers' injury seemingly no longer a concern, the Packers' focus will shift to negotiating an extension with Rodgers, who has two seasons remaining on the five-year, $110 million pact he inked with Green Bay in April 2013.