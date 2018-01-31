Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Recovering well from two IR stints

Rodgers (collarbone) stated Wednesday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am that he's "feeling good," Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Just over six weeks removed from landing on injured reserve for the second time this season, Rodgers is participating in a golf tournament, so he appears to be in a good spot regarding his recovery from a fractured right clavicle. That's not to say he's all the way there, but considering the 2017 campaign has yet to wrap, there's little doubt he'll be a full go once the Packers' offseason program kicks off in April. Since he last took the field Week 15, the Packers have altered both the front office, replacing general manager Ted Thompson with Brian Gutekunst, and coaching staff, hiring Joe Philbin as offensive coordinator. As a result, the playmakers around Rodgers and the scheme, respectively, may experience changes in the offseason.