Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Remains day-to-day
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he's still viewing Rodgers (knee) as day-to-day ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup with the Redskins, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
After coming out of the Week 1 win over the Bears with a deep bone bruise in his left knee along with a sprained MCL, Rodgers didn't log any practice time until Saturday of last week. That was ultimately enough for Rodgers to garner an active status Sunday, with the signal-caller finishing that contest with 30 completions on 42 attempts for 281 yards and a touchdown. Rodgers performed effectively for the most part and didn't appear to suffer any setbacks with his knee in the contest, though he didn't showcase much mobility in the pocket or as a scrambler, netting just eight yards on three carries. He'll likely have his practice reps managed carefully again and for the next several weeks while he recovers from the injury, but the expectation is that Rodgers will be under center again in Week 3.
