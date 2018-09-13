Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Remains 'day-to-day'

Coach Mike McCarthy called the Week 2 active/inactive decision for Rodgers (knee) "no layup" on Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "That's why it's a day-to-day situation," McCarthy said.

Rodgers gutted out what he termed a "sprained" left knee during the season-opening comeback win against the Bears, and with no practice reps yet this week he remains a huge question mark for Sunday's showdown with the Vikings. Instead, he's focusing on rehabilitation and off-the-field prep while reserve quarterbacks DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle have handled the snaps in practice. Considering his desire to play this weekend, Rodgers seems destined to receive a questionable tag for Week 2, and the decision to let him direct the offense likely will come down to a game-time decision.