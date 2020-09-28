Rodgers completed 21 of 32 pass attempts for 283 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 37-30 win over the Saints.

Rodgers was in vintage form under the bright lights, picking apart a Saints defense that is no slouch against opposing quarterbacks. The 36-year-old has thrown nine touchdowns while committing no turnovers through the first three games of the season. His 8.4 yards per attempt is the highest it has been since his 2014 MVP campaign. Injuries and Father Time seemed to have Rodgers on a gradual decline over the past few seasons, but the future Hall of Famer looks healthy and comfortable in his second season under Matt LaFleur. Consider Rodgers a premium fantasy option heading into a favorable Week 4 matchup against Atlanta next Monday, especially if Davante Adams (hamstring) is able to return to action.