The Packers reportedly have granted Rodgers permission to speak with the Jets, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, some conversations regarding a potential trade of the 39-year-old signal caller are expected to take place Tuesday. That said, at this stage Rodgers has yet announce what he plans to do this coming season, with Graziano noting that if the QB elects to continue his playing career it's still possible he could decide that he'd prefer to remain with the Packers. Moreover, Rodgers' current contract with Green Bay would presumably need to be addressed before any possible deal sending him elsewhere could proceed.