Rodgers (right thumb) was a full practice participant Thursday.
Thus confirming that Rodgers' absence from Wednesday's session was precautionary. He was throwing with a contraption or tape job on his right thumb Thursday, which could be a reality for him on game day. Rodgers thus is in line to face the Jets' 10th-ranked pass defense (205.8 yards per game) Sunday.
