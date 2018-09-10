Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Returns to game after halftime
Rodgers (knee) returned to Sunday's game against the Bears after halftime.
DeShone Kizer committed a pair of turnovers on two drives after Rodgers left the game with a knee injury in the second quarter. The 34-year-old quarterback doesn't appear to have his usual mobility, but he'll at least take a crack at erasing a 20-0 deficit. The Packers may take Rodgers out of the game if they're still trailing by three or more scores in the fourth quarter.
