Rodgers (thumb) returned to practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Rodgers appears to be following the same practice routine as last week, when he got back to all activity Thursday after an absence Wednesday as he tends to a right thumb issue sustained Week 5 against the Giants in London. He was spotted throwing with a tape job on the thumb, and Thursday's injury report ultimately will relay how much work he was able to handle.
