Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Returns to practice
Rodgers (collarbone) celebrated his 34th birthday by returning to practice Saturday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Rodgers is not necessarily considered ahead of schedule in his recovery, rather just progressing in his rehab process. There are still many hurdles for the star quarterback to jump before the medical staff can clear him. While his presence at practice is certainly cause for optimism, he is still not eligible to return from injured reserve until the Packers' Week 15 contest against the Panthers, and the team could still opt to avoid bringing him back if they are out of playoff contention.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Could practice Saturday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws 50 yards in workout•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws before Sunday game•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Coach pleased with recovery•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Progressing in recovery•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Team not counting on 2017 return•
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...