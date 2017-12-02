Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Returns to practice

Rodgers (collarbone) celebrated his 34th birthday by returning to practice Saturday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Rodgers is not necessarily considered ahead of schedule in his recovery, rather just progressing in his rehab process. There are still many hurdles for the star quarterback to jump before the medical staff can clear him. While his presence at practice is certainly cause for optimism, he is still not eligible to return from injured reserve until the Packers' Week 15 contest against the Panthers, and the team could still opt to avoid bringing him back if they are out of playoff contention.