Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Robbed of potential game-winning drive
Rodgers completed 18-of-30 pass attempts for 286 yards and a touchdown, adding a five yard rush during Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Rams.
Rodgers was deprived of a potential game-winning drive in the final two minutes of play, as Ty Montgomery brought a kickoff out of the end zone and was stripped around the 22-yard line to give Los Angeles a choke hold on the game that would not be relinquished. Rodgers was masterful in leading Green Bay back from a 10-point second-half deficit prior to that, finding Marquez Valdes-Scantling down the right sideline to provide the Pack with a momentary 27-26 lead in the fourth quarter. Though Rodgers has been steady in exceeding 15 points in every game this season (standard scoring), those who invested in the perennial Pro Bowler as a top-5 quarterback have failed to receive expected return on investment. Week 9 brings a matchup with a Patriots defense that ranks in the bottom half of the league in passing touchdowns, passing yards and completions allowed.
