Rodgers has looked like his usual self during Packers training camp, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Rodgers may not have the receivers of yore, but if his on-field play of late is any indication he hasn't lost a step. At Sunday's practice in particular, he connected with Davante Adams and Jake Kumerow on back-to-back 40-plus-yard touchdowns before closing the session with a two-minute drill that concluded with a successful 47-yard field goal by Mason Crosby. Due to the makeup of the skill-position ranks, the Packers may run more than ever for a Rodgers-led squad with Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and rookie second-round pick AJ Dillon composing the backfield. Still, the aforementioned Adams is on board, Allen Lazard came on strong last year as the No. 2 WR, and a variety of young talent otherwise populates the wide receiver and tight end ranks.