Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Says he needed 13 screws to repair collarbone

In a pre-taped interview for the TBS late-night talk show "Conan" set to air Thursday, Rodgers said that doctors inserted 13 screws into his right collarbone during his Oct. 19 surgery in Southern California, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.

Dr. David J. Chao, the former head team doctor for the Chargers, relays that a typical procedure to repair a fractured clavicle usually necessitates around seven or eight screws. Chao called the 13 screws that Rodgers' surgery required an "extraordinary" sum, and something that would likely require a longer recovery timetable for the quarterback, assuming Rodgers was being forthright in his comments to host Conan O'Brien. Rodgers is already set to miss at least eight weeks after the team placed him on injured reserve Oct. 20, with the two-time MVP first eligible for activation for the Packers' Week 15 game against the Panthers. There's some optimism within the Green Bay organization that Rodgers will be able to resume throwing in six weeks and gain clearance to play before the regular season comes to a close, but his exact timeline will remain foggy until he's further along in the rehab process.