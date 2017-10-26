Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Says he needed 13 screws to repair collarbone
In a pre-taped interview for the TBS late-night talk show "Conan" set to air Thursday, Rodgers said that doctors inserted 13 screws into his right collarbone during his Oct. 19 surgery in Southern California, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.
Dr. David J. Chao, the former head team doctor for the Chargers, relays that a typical procedure to repair a fractured clavicle usually necessitates around seven or eight screws. Chao called the 13 screws that Rodgers' surgery required an "extraordinary" sum, and something that would likely require a longer recovery timetable for the quarterback, assuming Rodgers was being forthright in his comments to host Conan O'Brien. Rodgers is already set to miss at least eight weeks after the team placed him on injured reserve Oct. 20, with the two-time MVP first eligible for activation for the Packers' Week 15 game against the Panthers. There's some optimism within the Green Bay organization that Rodgers will be able to resume throwing in six weeks and gain clearance to play before the regular season comes to a close, but his exact timeline will remain foggy until he's further along in the rehab process.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Could be back before end of season•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Placed on IR•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Undergoes surgery on collarbone•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Needs potential season-ending surgery•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Breaks collarbone, season in jeopardy•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Out for rest of Sunday•
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings talks about the incredible rookie running back class of 2017 and how fast the...
-
What You Missed: Thomas nursing knee
There's a ton of wide receiver news to sort through Thursday morning. Here's the latest from...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...