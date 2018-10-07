Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Season-high yardage total in loss
Rodgers completed 32 of 52 passes for 442 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Packers' 31-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also three times for 10 yards and lost two fumbles.
Despite getting sacked on four occasions and being down two receivers in Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion/hamstring), Rodgers once again corroborated his status as one of the game's elite by persevering and putting up an eye-popping stat line. Rodgers peppered the trio of Davante Adams, Jimmy Graham and Marquez Valdes-Scantling with double-digit targets with considerable success, connecting with them for 22 completions, 284 yards and two touchdowns. Rodgers ultimately couldn't quite do enough to secure a comeback win, but the fact he even made the final score respectable after the Packers were down by a 24-0 score at one point is a testament to his stellar play. He'll look to put together a successful encore against the 49ers in a Week 6 Monday night showdown.
