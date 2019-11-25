Play

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Season low in yardage

Rodgers completed 20 of 33 pass attempts for 104 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-8 loss to San Francisco.

The 49ers' defensive line overwhelmed the Packers' front, constantly pressuring Rodgers and forcing the quarterback to resort to dump-off passes or run the risk of being sacked (five sacks). The elite arm picked up midseason steam against some soft opponents, but has come back down to earth against three tough pass defenses (166.0 passing yards and two total touchdowns over the last three weeks). Rodgers' fantasy owners will be pleased to see two soft opponents (New York Giants and Washington Redskins) on tap for Weeks 13 and 14 respectively.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories