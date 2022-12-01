Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers (ribs/thumb) will practice Thursday in a limited capacity, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Rodgers has appeared on Packers injury reports since Week 6 will what was revealed last week to be an avulsion fracture to his right thumb, but the quarterback is now managing a rib injury after exiting early in last Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Eagles. Fortunately for Rodgers, follow-up exams Monday revealed no major injury to his ribs, but the veteran quarterback's reps are still expected to be managed carefully this week. After sitting out the Packers' first session of the week Wednesday like he usually does, Rodgers' return to the field Thursday, even in a limited capacity, bodes well for his chances of playing this Sunday against the Bears. The Packers will likely wait and see what Rodgers is able to do at Friday's practice before deciding whether he'll carry an injury decision into the weekend.