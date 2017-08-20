Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sharp in abbreviated action Saturday
Rodgers completed six of eight passes for 37 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday's 21-17 preseason win over the Redskins. He also rushed twice for 15 yards.
After sitting out last week's preseason opener, Rodgers was in mid-season form on a 15-play, 75-yard opening drive for the Packers that culminated in his three-yard touchdown pass to offseason acquisition Martellus Bennett. Rodgers took a seat after that possession, having accomplished what he'd set out to do in his first taste of exhibition action. The multi-time Pro Bowler encouragingly connected with four different pass catchers (Bennett, Randall Cobb, Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams) during his time on the field. Rodgers is likely to see more action in next Saturday's contest against the Broncos, although it wouldn't be surprising to see head coach Mike McCarthy curtail his playing time somewhat relative to what serves as the norm for the third preseason game.
