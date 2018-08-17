Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sharp in brief action

Rodgers completed two of four passes for 35 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday. He also rushed once for five yards.

While Rodgers' appearance was predictably brief, it served its purpose -- the multi-time Pro Bowler led a crisp 40-yard scoring drive that he capped off with an eight-yard touchdown to prize offseason acquisition Jimmy Graham. Rodgers connected with Davante Adams for 27 yards on his other completion earlier in the series, giving him a pair of successful hookups with a pair of pass catchers that could well be his most targeted in the coming season. Having broken the preseason ice, Rodgers will look forward to more extensive reps against the Raiders a week from Friday in what should serve as the Packers' "dress rehearsal" game.