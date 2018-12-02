Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Short of typical stat line
Rodgers completed 31 of 50 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown while adding 20 yards on three scrambles in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cardinals.
Rodgers' lone touchdown was a 13-yard strike to favorite receiver Davante Adams in the second quarter. The quarterback showed a lot of heart by leading a fourth-quarter touchdown drive to tie the game 17-17 and then putting his team in position to kick a game-tying, 49-yard field goal as time expired (Mason Crosby missed the kick). While Rodgers hasn't lived up to his usual lofty standards this season, the sky's the limit for him in Week 14, when a vulnerable Falcons defense comes to town.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Lowest fantasy output this season•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Stellar in Week 11 loss•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Full practice Tuesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Gets in work Tuesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Listed as non-participant Monday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws two touchdown passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...