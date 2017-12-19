Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Shut down for season

The Packers placed Rodgers (collarbone) on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season.

Per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy noted that Rodgers was "sore" following his return from a seven-game absence in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Panthers, but it's not believed that he experienced a setback with his surgically-repaired collarbone. Instead, Rodgers' move back to IR for the second time this season likely has more to do with the Packers officially being eliminated from postseason contention following the Buccaneers' win over the Falcons on Monday. With Green Bay not eager to risk the two-time MVP aggravating the injury to his throwing shoulder during what amounts to two meaningless games to end the season, Rodgers will be shut down for further rest, likely meaning that Brett Hundley will take over as the team's signal caller Sunday against the Vikings.