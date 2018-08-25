Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sidelined Friday

Rodgers won't play in Friday's preseason game at Oakland, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

As expected, Rodgers won't suit up after logging a series in preseason Week 2 in which he found Jimmy Graham for an eight-yard touchdown. Expect the connection to rev up in advance of the Packers' regular-season opener Sunday, Sept. 9 against the Bears.

