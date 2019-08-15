Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sidelined Thursday with tight back
Rodgers will be held out of Thursday's preseason game at Baltimore due to back tightness, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports. The move is deemed "precautionary."
Prior to this contest, coach Matt LaFleur indicated that Rodgers and most of the starters were in line to play "a quarter or so," but a minor issue will keep the quarterback sidelined for a second straight exhibition. In Rodgers' stead, DeShone Kizer should get the start, with Tim Boyle and Manny Wilkins splitting the remaining QB reps.
