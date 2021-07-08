When asked Tuesday whether or not he would be under center for the Packers in Week 1, Rodgers said, "we'll see," according to a video posted by Bleacher Report.

Rodgers was pressed for an answer by several members of the broadcast team for The Match 2021 golf event he participated in, but he did not provide any clues about his status with the Packers nor this season. There certainly won't be any shortage of discussion about Rodgers in the weeks ahead, and his status will continue to be updated as things play out.