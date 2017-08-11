Play

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sits out preseason opener

Rodgers was a healthy scratch for Thursday's preseason opener against the Eagles.

Rodgers suited up and took part in warmups prior to Thursday's contest, but he was in sweats when the game began, as head coach Mike McCarthy opted not to take any risks with his starting quarterback. Rodgers played briefly in just one of the Packers' four preseason games a year ago, and he figures to be on a similar plan this season.

