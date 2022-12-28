Rodgers officially didn't practice Wednesday due to right thumb and knee injuries.
While the thumb issue likely is a residual one due to the fracture that Rodgers played through for a good portion of the campaign, the knee concern stems from a hit he took this past Sunday at Miami. He told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic that he isn't concerned about his potential to play Sunday against the Vikings, calling Wednesday's absence a veteran day off. Rodgers thus should get back on the practice field in some capacity both Thursday and Friday as the Packers prepare for a Week 17 NFC North matchup with all manner of playoff implications.