Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Starts hot, fades in win

Rodgers completed 17 of 29 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-16 win over Denver.

Rodgers capped off the Packers' first drive with a patented 40-yard bomb to Marquez Valdes-Scantling after Denver jumped offside and gave the Packers a free play. Though there was the occasional nifty pass, there wasn't much else going for Rodgers and the Packers. Part of that can be attributed to two Denver turnovers gifting the Packers short fields and 14 points, but fans might -- rightly -- remain concerned about Green Bay's early penchant for starting hot and cooling quickly. There won't be much time to correct course with a visit from the Eagles coming Thursday.

