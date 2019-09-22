Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Starts hot, fades in win
Rodgers completed 17 of 29 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-16 win over Denver.
Rodgers capped off the Packers' first drive with a patented 40-yard bomb to Marquez Valdes-Scantling after Denver jumped offside and gave the Packers a free play. Though there was the occasional nifty pass, there wasn't much else going for Rodgers and the Packers. Part of that can be attributed to two Denver turnovers gifting the Packers short fields and 14 points, but fans might -- rightly -- remain concerned about Green Bay's early penchant for starting hot and cooling quickly. There won't be much time to correct course with a visit from the Eagles coming Thursday.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws two touchdown passes•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Just enough in season-opening win•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Won't play Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Suited up Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Status unclear for Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: No worries regarding Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...