Rodgers completed 32 of 44 passes for 364 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Packers' 43-34 win over the Vikings on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards.

The perennial Pro Bowler was in pristine, vintage form to kick off the new campaign, shrugging off the lack of a consistent No. 2 receiver and proven reliable primary tight end to repeatedly eviscerate the Vikings secondary. Rodgers connected with seven different members of the passing game, and the majority of his attention unsurprisingly focused on Davante Adams, whom he hit on 14 occasions for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Rodgers was impressively able to do damage at varying depths of target as well, as his scoring tosses came from 24, 45, one and four yards. With this outstanding performance under his belt, Rodgers will take on the challenge of putting together a fitting encore when he and the Packers face off with another NFC North rival in the Lions at Lambeau Field in Week 2 next Sunday.