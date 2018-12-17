Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Status remains murky

Coach Joe Philbin didn't touch on Rodgers' groin injury Monday, the Packers' official site reports.

After Sunday's 24-17 defeat in Chicago, Rodgers told Michael Cohen of The Athletic that he tweaked his groin on a last-second Hail Mary heave at the end of the first half. Rodgers intends to play out the string of a season that won't include a playoff appearance for a second consecutive year, but the injury could cause the Packers to exercise caution with their $134-million dollar man. DeShone Kizer would be the next quarterback up if Rodgers misses any time, whether it's in practice or a game.

