Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Status remains murky
Coach Joe Philbin didn't touch on Rodgers' groin injury Monday, the Packers' official site reports.
After Sunday's 24-17 defeat in Chicago, Rodgers told Michael Cohen of The Athletic that he tweaked his groin on a last-second Hail Mary heave at the end of the first half. Rodgers intends to play out the string of a season that won't include a playoff appearance for a second consecutive year, but the injury could cause the Packers to exercise caution with their $134-million dollar man. DeShone Kizer would be the next quarterback up if Rodgers misses any time, whether it's in practice or a game.
