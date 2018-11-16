Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Stellar in Week 11 loss
Rodgers completed 21 of 30 passes for 332 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Packers' 27-24 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday. He also rushed once for three yards.
Rodgers put on an outstanding performance in defeat, remaining mistake-free and firing a pair of particularly impressive touchdown passes to Robert Tonyan and Aaron Jones. The All-Pro signal-caller was in vintage form on the former, scrambling around and buying time before flinging a pass across the field over 50 yards for the score. Rodgers lost tight end Jimmy Graham during the contest due to a thumb injury, and he came up empty on what would turn out to be the Packers' final drive with a third-down incompletion with 4:23 remaining. Rodgers' 70.0 percent completion rate was his best since Week 2, while his yardage total qualified as his first over 300 since Week 6. The multi-time Pro Bowler will look to put this disappointing loss aside when the Packers face the Vikings in a Week 12 divisional battle.
