Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Struggles against Chargers

Rodgers completed 23 of 35 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Chargers.

His 4.6 YPA was his worst performance of the season, and Rodgers' yardage total was also his lowest of 2019. The Chargers dominated the game by keeping the Packers offense off the field with a strong running attack, and when Rodgers did get the ball, Nick Bosa and Melvin Ingram gave him little time to find a receiver. Rodgers will get a chance to rebound next week against a Carolina defense that just gave up over 300 passing yards to Ryan Tannehill.